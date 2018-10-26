Bean Scores First Pro Goal in Overtime to Beat Devils
October 26, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Jake Bean scored his first professional goal to lead the Checkers to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Binghamton Devils on Friday.
Bean's goal against NHL netminder Cory Schneider, who was on a conditioning stint from the parent New Jersey Devils, improved the Checkers to 7-1-0 on the season, including a perfect 6-0-0 record on the road.
Andrew Poturalski assisted on three of the Checkers' four goals, including the game winner, while goaltender Callum Booth made 24 saves in his first appearance of the season. Janne Kuokkanen, Julien Gauthier and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Checkers, who lead the AHL with a .875 points percentage.
The Checkers, who led 3-1 after one and two periods only to allow the Devils to tie the game in the third, were perfect on special teams, going 3-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Notes
The Checkers are one shy of the franchise record for longest road winning streak at any point in a season. They have points in 14 consecutive road games dating back to last season ... The Checkers are now 2-0-0 in overtime/shootout games ... Bean's goal was the first in overtime by a Checkers defenseman since Jake Chelios scored on Nov. 26, 2016 ... Poturalski is now tied for sixth among AHL scorers with 11 points ... Kuokkanen ended the game tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals ... Booth was playing his fifth career AHL game and first since April 8 of last season. He owns a career 3-1-0 record ... The Checkers scored four times on 24 shots against Schneider ... Geekie is tied for third among AHL rookies with four goals ... Forwards Cliff Pu and Zack Stortini and defenseman Michal Cajkovsky and Dennis Robertson were healthy extras.
Up Next
Charlotte concludes a three-game road trip with a Saturday night match-up in Syracuse.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2018
- Iowa Earns 6-5 Overtime Win against Colorado - Iowa Wild
- Admirals Scare off Monsters - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wedgewood, Amerks Shutout Comets for 4-0 Win - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Hold off Stars in Third Period - Texas Stars
- Eagles Winning Streak Comes to End in 6-5 OT Loss to Wild - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters Clipped by Admirals in Overtime, 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Carr, Wolves Drive Past Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Johnson Leads Penguins over Bears, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bean Scores First Pro Goal in Overtime to Beat Devils - Charlotte Checkers
- Devils Force Overtime in 4-3 Loss to Checkers - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Win First Ever Contest against Grand Rapids - Belleville Senators
- Johnson Scores Twice, Bears Blanked in Wilkes-Barre - Hershey Bears
- Comets Shutout by Americans - Utica Comets
- Marlies Looking for Third Straight Win at Home - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds Host Providence, Hartford on Saturday & Sunday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Announce Three Roster Moves - Manitoba Moose
- Game #7 Preview: Tucson at Ontario - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Launch Fourth Annual "Share the Warmth" Winter Clothing Drive - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night and Tumbler Giveaway Next Week - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kings Assign Sheldon Rempal to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Heat in San Diego Searching for Third-Straight Road Win at 7PM - Stockton Heat
- Senators Recall Paterson from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Griffins, October 26 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.