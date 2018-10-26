Bean Scores First Pro Goal in Overtime to Beat Devils

Jake Bean scored his first professional goal to lead the Checkers to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Binghamton Devils on Friday.

Bean's goal against NHL netminder Cory Schneider, who was on a conditioning stint from the parent New Jersey Devils, improved the Checkers to 7-1-0 on the season, including a perfect 6-0-0 record on the road.

Andrew Poturalski assisted on three of the Checkers' four goals, including the game winner, while goaltender Callum Booth made 24 saves in his first appearance of the season. Janne Kuokkanen, Julien Gauthier and Morgan Geekie also scored for the Checkers, who lead the AHL with a .875 points percentage.

The Checkers, who led 3-1 after one and two periods only to allow the Devils to tie the game in the third, were perfect on special teams, going 3-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Notes

The Checkers are one shy of the franchise record for longest road winning streak at any point in a season. They have points in 14 consecutive road games dating back to last season ... The Checkers are now 2-0-0 in overtime/shootout games ... Bean's goal was the first in overtime by a Checkers defenseman since Jake Chelios scored on Nov. 26, 2016 ... Poturalski is now tied for sixth among AHL scorers with 11 points ... Kuokkanen ended the game tied for second in the AHL with four power-play goals ... Booth was playing his fifth career AHL game and first since April 8 of last season. He owns a career 3-1-0 record ... The Checkers scored four times on 24 shots against Schneider ... Geekie is tied for third among AHL rookies with four goals ... Forwards Cliff Pu and Zack Stortini and defenseman Michal Cajkovsky and Dennis Robertson were healthy extras.

Up Next

Charlotte concludes a three-game road trip with a Saturday night match-up in Syracuse.

