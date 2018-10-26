Senators Recall Paterson from Brampton

The Belleville Senators have recalled goaltender Jake Paterson from his loan with the Brampton Beast.

Paterson, who was signed to a two-way AHL/ECHL deal on Sept. 25, is 2-1 in four games with the Beast this season and holds a 3.62 GAA and .902 save percentage.

The 24-year-old has played in six career AHL games with Grand Rapids and Milwaukee and holds a 1-3 record.

Belleville is in action Friday and Saturday against Grand Rapids at CAA Arena. Tickets are available.

