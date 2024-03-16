Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Ato
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed goaltender Hugo Ollas to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Ollas will join the Wolf Pack immediately and will wear #1.
Ollas, 21, appeared in 21 games with NCAA Merrimack College this season, posting a 7-12-0 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. Throughout three seasons with the Warriors, Ollas compiled a record of 27-27-0 with a .914 save percentage, 2.48 goals-against average, and six shutouts over 60 games.
The native of Linköping, SWE, was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team following the 2022-23 season, his sophomore year.
The 6'7", 220-pound netminder was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 15th that will begin with the 2024-25 season.
The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
