Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears play the middle game of a three-in-three tonight as they return to GIANT Center ice to host the Syracuse Crunch for the first and only time this season.

Hershey Bears (42-11-0-5) vs. Syracuse Crunch (34-18-4-2)

March 16, 2024 | 7 p.m. | Game 59 | GIANT Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Jake Kamrass (3)

Linespersons: Dan Kovachik (72), J.P. Waleski (14)

Tonight's Promotion:

GIANT Pennant Night - The first 5,000 fans will receive a pennant, courtesy of GIANT

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-area host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened a weekend three-in-three last night in Utica, and despite two goals from Alex Limoges, Hershey dropped a 4-3 decision in the shootout. Utica bolted out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Filip Engaras at 2:43 and Xavier Parent at 6:15, but Hershey's Riley Sutter scored on a deflection at 19:13 to make it 2-1 before the first period ended. In the second period, Limoges scored twice in 24 seconds to put Hershey ahead 3-2, but the lead did not hold as Utica's Kyle Criscuolo tallied only 3:31 into the third period to make it 3-3. After a scoreless overtime, Utica scored the lone goal of the shootout in the bottom of the third round to earn the extra point. Hershey went 0-for-5 on the power play in the loss. The Crunch scored a 4-2 win on home ice over the Belleville Senators last night. Four different players had a goal and an assist for the Crunch including Cole Koepke who posted the game-winning marker.

CRUNCHING THE NUMBERS:

Hershey and Syracuse have already met once this season with the Crunch prevailing 4-1 on home ice on Dec. 8. Ryan Hofer had Hershey's lone goal in that game while Waltteri Merelä scored three points (1g, 2a) for the Crunch as Syracuse went 2-for-4 on the power play. Tonight is Syracuse's first visit to GIANT Center since Jan. 8, 2023, a game in which the Bears earned a 4-3 win with Mike Vecchione connecting for the game-winning tally. The Crunch's 74 points are tied for the top spot in the North Division with Cleveland, thanks largely in part to Syracuse's strong 18-9-1-1 road record. Gage Goncalves (10g, 38a) leads the Crunch in scoring, while nine players have posted double-digit goals for the club this season.

THIS IS 40:

With two goals last night, Alex Limoges hit the 40-point plateau for the third straight season. He now sits at 18 goals and is just two tallies off of posting his third consecutive 20-goal campaign. He's scored three goals in his past three games and his performance last night was the second multi-goal game of the season for the former Penn State standout. He ranks third on Hershey in scoring this season, and his .83 points per game are the most among active players on Hershey's roster.

BACK IN A BIG WAY:

Last weekend marked the return of several key players for Hershey including forward Riley Sutter and defenseman Lucas Johansen. Both players enjoyed productive games last night with Sutter scoring his first goal since Dec. 16 in the losing effort. For Sutter, the goal was his sixth of a season, a new personal best. Johansen registered a pair of assists last night in his 250th career AHL game, giving him eight points (2g, 6a) in just 15 games this season with Hershey. That's already more points (7) than he had over 40 games last year for the Chocolate and White.

BEARS BITES:

After last night's result, the Bears have dropped five straight shootout decisions...Defender Aaron Ness is up to 21 points, giving him the eighth 20-plus point season of his AHL career...Hershey's Jimmy Huntington spent parts of three seasons with Syracuse from 2019-22...Goaltender Mitch Gibson was re-assigned from Hershey to South Carolina (ECHL) prior to last night's game...Hershey's 23 wins on home ice are the most in the AHL this season, and the Bears have outscored opponents 89-46 at GIANT Center...Hershey's penalty kill is 16-for-16 over the past five games, and the club now sits at 88.5% on the kill this season, the best mark in the league. The Crunch also have a strong penalty kill, ranking fourth at 84.6%.

ON THIS DATE:

March 16, 1968- Forward Michel Harvey tallied a hat trick for the Bears in a 7-3 win over the Providence Reds at Hershey Sports Arena.

