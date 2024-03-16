Wranglers Beat Eagles in Shootout

A big two points.

The Wranglers edged out the Colorado Eagles 2-1 in the shootout at Blue Arena on Friday night.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his fifth goal of the season for Calgary, while William Stromgren notched the shootout winner.

Oscar Dansk (9-9-2) made 32 saves between the pipes for the Wranglers for his ninth win of the season.

The Wranglers opened the scoring at the 13:16 mark of the first period.

Aspirot grabbed the puck off the boards in the Eagles' end and skated to the net, tucking the puck under the crossbar with a perfectly placed shot.

1-0 Calgary.

The Eagles began to press on offence midway through the second period.

At 11:29 Spencer Smallman earned a penalty shot but fired the puck up and over Dansk.

However, moments later at the 12:13 mark, Colorado would draw even.

Ondrej Pavel picked up the puck behind the net and wrapped around out front, jamming the puck past the pad of Dansk. 1-1.

The third period was scoreless throughout, so extra time would be required.

Overtime solved nothing and the game went to a shootout, where Stromgren sealed the deal with a nice dangle and backhand shot over Ivan Prosvetov for the win.

