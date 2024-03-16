Game Day: CGY at COL

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers face the Colorado Eagles in the second game of a back-to-back tonight at Blue Arena.

Calgary (30-21-4-2) snapped their three-game slide with a 2-1 shootout win over the Eagles on Friday night and sit just four points back of Colorado for third in the Pacific Division.

Puck drop: 7:05pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 19, 2024 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 20, 2024 7:00pm vs Bakersfield Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

Saturday's tilt is the last meeting of the regular season between the Wranglers and Eagles who have faced each other seven times so far this season.

Calgary has the edge in the season series with six wins, one loss (6-1) in that span, however, the games have been close with five contests decided by just one goal.

The Eagles (40 pts.) sit third in the Pacific Division with a 32-19-4-2 record, while the Wranglers sit tied for sixth with 66 pts.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: William Stromgren

Keep your eye on William Stromgren tonight.

Since being elevated to a top six role, Stromgren has been on a roll, with five points (2g,3a) in his last six games, including scoring the shootout winner against the Eagles on Friday night.

The 20-year-old rookie has 17 points (4g,13a) in 53 games this season.

ONE TIMERS:

(F) Mitch McLain will play game No.300 in his AHL career tonight and is one point shy of 100 career AHL points.

(D) Colton Poolman will skate in game No.200 in his AHL career.

(G) Connor Murphy was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL).

