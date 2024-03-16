Brett Berard Scores 23rd Goal of the Season, But Pack Fall 4-2 to Comets

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack struck first tonight at the XL Center, taking a 1-0 lead early in the second and final meeting of the season against the Utica Comets. The Comets scored three unanswered goals, however, building a 3-1 lead that would be enough for two points in an eventual 4-2 victory.

Ryan Schmelzer extended the Comets' lead to 3-1 at 12:59 of the second period, deflecting his 16th goal of the season by starter Olof Lindbom. Graeme Clarke fired a shot from the high-slot that clipped Schmelzer in front of the net after the Comets' captain slipped behind a pair of Wolf Pack defenders.

The goal, Schmelzer's second of the night, would be the third of four points (2 g, 2 a) on the evening.

The Wolf Pack powerplay opened the scoring 6:57 into the game, converting just 59 seconds into their first opportunity of the night. Brennan Othmann faked the one-timer and instead dished off a pass to Alex Belzile in the slot. Belzile fired a shot that clipped the stick of Brett Berard and snuck by Akira Schmid to give the Pack a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Berard's team-leading 23rd of the season.

The Comets pushed in response and eventually were able to tie the game with the first five-on-five goal of the night. Clarke took a pass from Schmelzer in the slot and deked his way towards the net. Clarke snapped a shot that beat Lindbom by the glove for his team-leading 21st goal of the season at 13:19.

Just 2:06 later, at 15:25, Schmelzer gave the Comets their first lead of the night. He fired a shot that tipped off the stick of Lindbom and hit the goal post before trickling in for his 15th goal of the campaign. The goal came just 21 seconds into the Comets' first powerplay of the night.

Schmelzer's goal 12:59 into the middle frame gave the Comets enough cushion to claim two points on this night.

The Wolf Pack, however, refused to go quietly.

Adam Sýkora got the Wolf Pack back within one at 14:05, scoring his seventh goal of the season on a delayed penalty. Sýkora sprinted into the left-wing circle and ripped a shot by Schmid for his first goal since February 9th.

The response goal came just 1:06 after Schmelzer extended the lead to 3-1.

Hartford got two powerplays early in the third period, and created a few good offensive looks with their skater advantages. Schmid was up to the task, however, making nine saves in the final stanza to preserve the second win in as many nights for the visitors.

Kyle Criscuolo sealed the deal with an empty net tally at 18:29, his 13th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack open a four-game road trip tomorrow evening when they visit the Hershey Bears. The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m., with coverage starting at 4:45 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

