Reign's Hodgson Suspended for Three Games

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Ontario Reign forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game vs. Coachella Valley on Mar. 15.

Hodgson will miss Ontario's games tonight (Mar. 16) at Bakersfield, Wednesday (Mar. 20) vs. Tucson and Friday (Mar. 22) vs. Calgary.

