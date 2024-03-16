Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Moose

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves continued their busy weekend by falling to the Manitoba Moose 6-2 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Tory Dello and Nathan Sucese scored for the Wolves but Manitoba got two goals each from Parker Ford and Henri Nikkanen to help sweep the set of back-to-back games. With the win, the Moose opened a six-point lead over the Wolves-who are in the midst of three games in three days-for the fifth and final Central Division postseason berth.

Manitoba seized the lead when Ford found the back of the net early in the opening period.

The Wolves answered later in the first when Dello's shot from the point found its way through traffic and sailed past Moose goaltender Thomas Milic. Griffin Mendel and Cole Schneider earned assists on Dello's third goal of the season.

In the second, the Moose took a two-goal lead thanks to special teams as Nikkanen scored shorthanded before Ford notched his second tally of the game with Manitoba on the power play.

Sucese pulled the Wolves to within 3-2 midway through the third with a power-play marker. The forward took a pass from Max Comtois and buried his 18th goal of the season into the net. Comtois and Rocco Grimaldi had assists.

Nikita Chibrikov's power-play score, C.J. Suess' empty-netter and Nikkanen's second of the game provided the final margin.

Antti Raanta (23 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Milic (31 saves) earned the win for the Moose.

Chicago dropped to 21-29-3-3 on the season while Manitoba moved to 26-29-1-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Iowa Wild on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.