Bears Break Out For A 4-1 Win Over Crunch

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - Pierrick Dubé and Jimmy Huntington each contributed a goal and an assist, and Riley Sutter scored twice to lead the Hershey Bears (43-11-0-5) to a 4-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch (34-19-4-2) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 10,559 at GIANT Center.

Hershey earned a split of its regular-season series with Syracuse with a 1-1-0-0 record; the Bears improved to 8-3-0-2 against North Division clubs.

Syracuse opened the scoring midway through the first period when Gabriel Fortier stuffed home a shot past Clay Stevenson at 12:45.

The Bears drew level early in the second period when Huntington won a face-off at the left circle in the offensive zone back to Dubé, who snuck his 25th of the season past Brendan Halverson at 4:38.

Hershey took its first lead of the night at 17:36 when Huntington knocked in a Dubé rebound on the power play for his 14th of the season. Garrett Roe earned a secondary assist on the goal.

Sutter deflected a Vincent Iorio shot from the point past Halverson 34 seconds into the third period to extend the lead to 3-1. The goal was Sutter's seventh of the season and his second in as many nights; Matt Strome collected a helper as well.

Sutter capped the scoring with an empty-net tally from Bogdan Trineyev and Strome at 17:07.

Shots finished 20-16 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson went 15-for-16 in the victory for Hershey; Halverson took the victory for Syracuse with a 16-for-19 effort. The Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Crunch went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2024. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.