Bears Break Out For A 4-1 Win Over Crunch
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - Pierrick Dubé and Jimmy Huntington each contributed a goal and an assist, and Riley Sutter scored twice to lead the Hershey Bears (43-11-0-5) to a 4-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch (34-19-4-2) on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 10,559 at GIANT Center.
Hershey earned a split of its regular-season series with Syracuse with a 1-1-0-0 record; the Bears improved to 8-3-0-2 against North Division clubs.
Syracuse opened the scoring midway through the first period when Gabriel Fortier stuffed home a shot past Clay Stevenson at 12:45.
The Bears drew level early in the second period when Huntington won a face-off at the left circle in the offensive zone back to Dubé, who snuck his 25th of the season past Brendan Halverson at 4:38.
Hershey took its first lead of the night at 17:36 when Huntington knocked in a Dubé rebound on the power play for his 14th of the season. Garrett Roe earned a secondary assist on the goal.
Sutter deflected a Vincent Iorio shot from the point past Halverson 34 seconds into the third period to extend the lead to 3-1. The goal was Sutter's seventh of the season and his second in as many nights; Matt Strome collected a helper as well.
Sutter capped the scoring with an empty-net tally from Bogdan Trineyev and Strome at 17:07.
Shots finished 20-16 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson went 15-for-16 in the victory for Hershey; Halverson took the victory for Syracuse with a 16-for-19 effort. The Bears went 1-for-3 on the power play; the Crunch went 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they face the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday, March 17 at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans in attendance will receive a 2024 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2024. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024
- Four Unanswered Goals by Griffins Send Iowa to 5-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Record Perofrmances for Brooks and Lycksell - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon's Three Points Push B-Sens Past Islanders To Begin Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Bears Break Out For A 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Senators Double-up on Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Brett Berard Scores 23rd Goal of the Season, But Pack Fall 4-2 to Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Captain Schmelzer Lifts Comets over Wolf Pack, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Wilmer Skoog's Three Points Lead to Comeback Win against Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Coghlan's 3-Point Effort Not Enough in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Fall in Rematch with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Morning Skate Report: March 16, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Ato - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Olofsson to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign's Hodgson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Game #58: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Welcome Comets to Town on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Return Home to Start Weekend vs. Barracuda - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Make Only Stop in Belleville at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Blade Jenkins from Loan to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Beat Eagles in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Take Down Admirals, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak To 10 With Shootout Win Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Downed in Shootout - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.