Wolf Pack Recall Forward Blade Jenkins from Loan to Worcester Railers

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Blade Jenkins from loan to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

Jenkins, 23, has appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack during the 2023-24 season, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a). He agreed to a one-year, standard player contract with the club on February 17th.

Jenkins has appeared in 99 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Bridgeport Islanders, and Bridgeport Sound Tigers. He has scored 23 career points (12 g, 11 a).

The native of Jackson, MI, has appeared in 47 games with the Railers, scoring 45 points (20 g, 25 a). Jenkins remains the Railers' leader in goals with 20 and points with 45. He remains third on the club in assists with 25, one behind forwards Anthony Callin and Ashton Calder for the team lead.

The Pack is back at the XL Center tonight when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

