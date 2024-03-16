P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Five unanswered goals allowed lead to the Providence Bruins falling to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Georgii Merkulov recorded a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell posted two assists.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Merkulov zipped a pass from the right circle over to Patrick Brown at the far post, where he redirected the puck into the empty side of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:07 into the first period. Lysell was credited with an assist as well.
Merkulov received a cross-ice feed from Lysell at the bottom of the right circle and snapped a quick shot inside the near post for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 7:59 remaining in the first period. Ian Mitchell received a secondary assist.
On a 2-on-1, Adam Brooks converted on a cross-crease pass to the left post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 2:52 to play in the first frame.
39 seconds into the second period, Tanner Laczynski put in a rebound from just outside the crease to tie the game at 2-2.
Brooks' wrist shot from inside the left circle snuck under the arm of the goaltender, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 lead with 16:24 left in the second period.
2:31 into the third period, Laczynski knocked in a rebound from above the crease to extend the Lehigh Valley lead to 4-2.
With 1:17 remaining, Laczynski scored on the empty net.
Stats
Merkulov has goals in four straight games.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 of the 38 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.
The Providence power play went 2-for-7, and the penalty kill was 6-for-6.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, March 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.
