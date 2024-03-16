P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Five unanswered goals allowed lead to the Providence Bruins falling to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Georgii Merkulov recorded a goal and an assist, while Fabian Lysell posted two assists.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Merkulov zipped a pass from the right circle over to Patrick Brown at the far post, where he redirected the puck into the empty side of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:07 into the first period. Lysell was credited with an assist as well.

Merkulov received a cross-ice feed from Lysell at the bottom of the right circle and snapped a quick shot inside the near post for a power play goal, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 7:59 remaining in the first period. Ian Mitchell received a secondary assist.

On a 2-on-1, Adam Brooks converted on a cross-crease pass to the left post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 2:52 to play in the first frame.

39 seconds into the second period, Tanner Laczynski put in a rebound from just outside the crease to tie the game at 2-2.

Brooks' wrist shot from inside the left circle snuck under the arm of the goaltender, giving the Phantoms a 3-2 lead with 16:24 left in the second period.

2:31 into the third period, Laczynski knocked in a rebound from above the crease to extend the Lehigh Valley lead to 4-2.

With 1:17 remaining, Laczynski scored on the empty net.

Stats

Merkulov has goals in four straight games.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 34 of the 38 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 31 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-7, and the penalty kill was 6-for-6.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, March 23 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.