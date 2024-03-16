Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m.

ONTARIO (31-20-7, 69pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (31-21-4, 66pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors and Reign meet in a pivotal Saturday night clash with just three points separating the two teams

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

PROMOTION: Star Wars Night presented by 23ABC, 88.3 LIFE FM, and Dignity Health. The team will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys. The first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, will get a light saber. AND dozens of characters from the series will be on the concourse throughout the night. A big crowd is expected so do not delay in getting tickets!

STAR WARS JERSEY AUCTION: Most of the Star Wars player jerseys are available online through the DASH Mobile App. The auction runs through Sunday, March 24.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Reign meet for the fifth time this season, having split the opening four games of the series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield split in Abbotsford on Wednesday in a pair of 4-1 games. Wednesday, Matvey Petrov opened the scoring, but for just the sixth time in 31 opportunities, the Condors fell in regulation when scoring the opening goal of the game.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 27-4-1 (.890) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

A rare home game comes tonight for the Condors who are in a stretch of seven of nine on the road. The Condors will play six of their final eight games at home in April though. Bakersfield is 17-11-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season and 14-10-4 at home

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 21-1-1 when leading after two periods this season.

THE RUSSIAN ROOKIE

Matvey Petrov is on a three-game point streak, with goals in two of his last three games. The 21-year old, sixth round pick, has seven goals and 11 points on the season.

LEAGUE LEADER

Seth Griffith is now tied for t-13th in the AHL's scoring race, with eight points (1g-7a) in his last seven games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors begin the night in fifth in the Pacific Division, three points out of fourth, four out of third, and five out of second. Ontario is in fourth, with Bakersfield holding two games in hand on the Reign. Colorado is in third and hosts Calgary tonight. Tucson is in second and is home to Texas. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

POWER ON POWER

Both the Condors and Reign have excelled on the power play this season. The Condors are 7th at 20.6% while the Reign are t-5th at 20.7%.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell has won three straight and five of six starts, stopping 31/32 on Tuesday. He is 15-8-0 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage since November 21.

GOALS ON GOALS

Two of the most prolific goal scorers in the AHL go head-to-head tonight. Raphael Lavoie leads the Condors with 24 on the year, one off his career high, and is t-5th in the AHL. For Ontario, Samuel Fagemo has 36 on the season.

BUSY MARCH

The Condors are only halfway through March's slate, having already split the opening eight games. There are 16 games in March in just 30 days for the team.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Ontario forced overtime with an extra attacker on and picked up a point in a shootout home loss to Coachella Valley.

UP NEXT

The Condors head back up North of the border for games Tuesday and Wednesday with Calgary. The team is home Friday against Coachella Valley for a $2 Beer Friday.

