Captain Schmelzer Lifts Comets over Wolf Pack, 4-2
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Hartford, CT. - The Utica Comets took their only trip of the regular season to Hartford on Saturday night to battle the top affiliate of the New York Rangers inside the XL Center. The Comets were riding high off a victory against another Atlantic Division team the previous night and they wanted to keep that momentum going as they reached for two more points in the standings. During the contest, it was Comets captain, Ryan Schmelzer who propelled his team to victory over Hartford after scoring two goals and adding two assists. His four point night helped the Comets defeat the Wolf Pack and skate away with 4-2 as he factored in on every Comets goal during the night.
During the first period, it was the Wolf Pack that found the back of the net first and they did so on the powerplay after Alex Belzile turned and sent the puck through a screen and into the net passed Akira Schmid, the Comets goaltender at 6:57. This put the Comets down, 1-0. But, the Comets fired right back after they took advantage of Hartford running around in the defensive zone. Robbie Russo combined with Ryan Schmelzer to send the puck to a wide-open Graeme Clarke who dangled Wolf Pack netminder, Olof Lindbom at 13:14. It was Clarke's team leading 22nd goal of the season. Later, the Comets used the man-advantage when Ryan Schmelzer batted the puck into the Hartford net at 15:25. It was Schmelzer's 15th goal of the season. The Comets left the first period ahead, 2-1.
During the second period, the Comets extended their lead after Schmelzer deflected a Clarke shot at 12:59 into the Wolf Pack net. Schmelzer's second of the game was his 16th of the season and the lifted his team to a 3-1 lead. The Wolf Pack inched closer when they scored during a delayed penalty after Adam Sykora's wrist shot beat Schmid at 14:05. The goal put the Comets lead at one and they left the period up, 3-2. Kyle Criscuolo added an empty net goal at 18:21 for his 13th goal of the season and assisted by Russo and Schmelzer. It was more than enough as the Comets skated away with a 4-2 victory.
The Comets are back in action next week on Friday when they step back onto the ice against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center. Great seats still available.
The Comets are back in action next week on Friday when they step back onto the ice against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.
