Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse Crunch

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Emil Lilleberg from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled defenseman Zachary Massicotte and goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Lilleberg, 23, has skated in 23 games for the Lightning this season, including making his NHL debut January 6 at Boston. He posted his first career NHL point (an assist) in his second game January 9 versus Los Angeles and has recorded three assists total to go along with 69 hits and 24 blocked shots. His 11.38 hits per 60 minutes average ranks first among all Tampa Bay defensemen and fifth overall on the Bolts.

In Syracuse, Lilleberg has played 33 games this season, tallying two goals and 13 points. He ranks fifth among Crunch defensemen for assists (11) and sixth for goals and scoring.

Lilleberg was originally a fourth-round selection (107th overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2021 NHL Draft and signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on June 5, 2023.

Massicotte, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season recording one assist. He has also played in 28 games with the Solar Bears tallying two goals and six assists. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner skated in four games with the Belleville Senators and 57 contests with the Allen Americans of the ECHL posting six goals and 13 assists.

Massicotte was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch this season.

Fitzpatrick, 26, has played in one game with the Crunch this season recording a 4.16 goals-against average and .852 save percentage. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears earning a 4-6-2 record, 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers posting a 2.41 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder also played in 17 contests with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL recording an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.

The St. John's, Newfoundland native has played in 14 career AHL games with the Crunch, Checkers, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage since 2018 recording a 5-4-1 record, 2.58 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Fitzpatrick has also appeared in 91 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Brampton Beast and Tulsa Oilers posting a 39-35-9 record to go along with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Fitzpatrick was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on July 1.

