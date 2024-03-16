IceHogs Return Home to Start Weekend vs. Barracuda

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return home after five straight road games to face the San Jose Barracuda tonight at the BMO Center. This evening's game marks the first time since the 2017-18 season that San Jose has visited the Stateline.

Rockford enters tonight coming off a 5-3 loss to the Texas Stars that snapped the Hogs' win streak at seven games. The Hogs have won seven of their last 10 games and are 4-1-0-0 in the month of March.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16 AT 7 PM: TICKET + 2 DRINKS FOR $20

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day weekend, we're offering our "Wet Your Whistle Wednesday" deal on a Saturday! Get a ticket and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. It's also First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by JM Construction. The Rockford IceHogs and JM Construction are proud to honor our local first responders by providing a free ticket to first responders along with a discounted ticket rate for any additional tickets needed.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 26-22-5-2, 59 points (4th, Central Division)

San Jose: 18-28-8-2, 46 points (10th, Pacific Division)

Last Game: 5-3 Loss at Texas (Mar. 13)

The Stars snapped Rockford's win streak at seven games when they beat the Hogs 5-3 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Wednesday night. Texas scored two goals in the final minute of the second period to change the momentum of the game and claim their first lead of the contest.

Rockford scored the game's first goal on Lukas Reichel's power-play strike, but the Hogs also failed to capitalize on a two-minute 5-on-3 in the first period. Texas' penalty kill held strong in the second period as well, and the Stars began to tilt the game in their favor.

Down 4-2, Head Coach Anders Sorensen pulled goaltender Drew Commesso with five minutes left in regulation for the extra man, and Cole Guttman scored to make it 4-3. Curtis McKenzie scored his second goal of the night on the empty net.

Last Game vs. San Jose: 7-2 Loss (Oct. 13)

Rockford and San Jose last met on Oct. 14 and the Barracuda secured a 7-2 win at Tech CU Arena. The IceHogs led 2-1 early in the second period, but the Cuda scored three goals in the second and three in the third to earn the win after Rockford won 7-2 the night before.

Pitlick Picking Up the Pace

After assisting on Cole Guttman's third-period goal on Wednesday against Texas, Rem Pitlick now has points in seven straight games for the longest point streak of the season for the IceHogs. The forward has 11 points (5G, 6A) during the point streak, and he has 13 points (6G, 7A) in 11 games with Rockford since making his IceHogs debut on Feb. 16 against the Chicago Wolves. Pitlick was assigned to Rockford on Feb. 15 after nine NHL games with the Blackhawks following a trade from the Pittsburgh organization on Jan. 6. Pitlick has 24 points (8G, 16A) in 32 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins prior to the trade.

Century Club

David Gust scored his 100th professional goal on Wednesday against Texas. The seventh-year pro has played in 363 AHL games between Bakersfield (31G), Charlotte (11G), Chicago (18G), and Rockford (39G). Gust scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game against the San Jose Sharks last season on Feb. 25, 2023. Gust's 13 IceHogs goals this season rank third on the team.

Stauber's Streak

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has won six straight starts and is unbeaten in his last seven games. In five of his last six wins, the second-year netminder has kept the opposition to three or fewer goals, and he has a .923 save percentage in that span. The six-game win streak is the longest of Stauber's pro career, and his 11-7-2-1 record, 3.08 goals-against average, and .895 save percentage are all improvements from last season. The longest goaltender win streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at seven games by Jason LaBarbera from Feb. 4, 2014 to Feb. 25, 2014. The longest unbeaten streak in IceHogs AHL history is held at 15 games by Corey Crawford from Nov. 25, 2007 to Dec. 27, 2007.

SUNDAY, MARCH 17 AT 4 PM: ST. PADDY'S SPECIALTY JERSEY LIVE AUCTION

The IceHogs will wear specialty St. Patrick's themed jerseys, presented by Insurance King with media partner B103, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the jerseys in our live postgame auction and get the player-worn jerseys right off the players' backs! Players will also sign the jerseys and pose for photos with the auction winners. All proceeds from the live auction will benefit the IceHogs Community Fund.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri., Oct. 13 at San Jose: W 7-2 -Recap / Highlights

Sat., Oct. 14 at San Jose: L 7-2 - Recap / Highlights

Sat., Mar. 16 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 17 vs. San Jose, 4 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Barracuda, All-Time

4-2-0-0

