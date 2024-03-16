Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Olofsson to Eagles
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Fredrik Olofsson has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Olofsson has posted three assists in six AHL games with Colorado, while also notching three goals and six assists in 57 NHL contests with the Avalanche.
Olofsson split the 2022-23 season between the Dallas Stars and their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. He appeared in the first 28 games of his NHL career, tallying four points (1g/3a). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound left wing made his NHL debut on Dec. 27 at Nashville and scored his first NHL goal on Dec. 31 vs. San Jose. Olofsson also skated in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests for Dallas. He dressed in 37 AHL games for Texas, notching 14 points (5g/9a).
Prior to signing with the Stars, Olofsson spent the previous three years playing in Sweden including the last two years in the Swedish Hockey League for Oskarshamn. He totaled 76 points (28g/48a) in 100 career SHL outings. Olofsson was selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.
Internationally, Olofsson competed for Team Sweden at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, where he had one assist in six contests (0g/1a).
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, March 16th at 7:05pm MT. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
