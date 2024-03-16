Reign Downed in Shootout
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Although they tied the game late to force overtime, the Ontario Reign (31-20-3-4) fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (36-13-5-3) in a shootout Friday night by a final score of 4-3.
In picking up a point in the standings, the Reign got goals from Samuel Fagemo and Martin Chromiak in the second period before captain TJ Tynan evened the game at 3-3 with 1:13 left on the third period clock.
Date: March 15, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd SO Final CV 1 0 2 1 4 ONT 0 2 1 0 3
Shots PP CV 29 0/2 ONT 25 0/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP
Three Stars -
1. Logan Morrison (CV)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Marian Studenic (CV)
W: Chris Driedger
L: Aaron Dell
Next Game: Saturday, March 16 at Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena
