Reign Downed in Shootout

March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







Although they tied the game late to force overtime, the Ontario Reign (31-20-3-4) fell to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (36-13-5-3) in a shootout Friday night by a final score of 4-3.

In picking up a point in the standings, the Reign got goals from Samuel Fagemo and Martin Chromiak in the second period before captain TJ Tynan evened the game at 3-3 with 1:13 left on the third period clock.

Date: March 15, 2024

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd SO Final CV 1 0 2 1 4 ONT 0 2 1 0 3

Shots PP CV 29 0/2 ONT 25 0/4

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Logan Morrison (CV)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Marian Studenic (CV)

W: Chris Driedger

L: Aaron Dell

Next Game: Saturday, March 16 at Bakersfield Condors | 7:00 PM PST | Mechanics Bank Arena

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.