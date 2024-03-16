Amerks Fall in Rematch with Marlies

(Toronto, ON) - The Rochester Americans (29-22-6-2) fought their way back from a 2-0 deficit, but four third-period goals by the Toronto Marlies (26-20-9-2) proved to be the difference in a 7-3 loss Saturday afternoon at Scotiabank Arena.

The defeat snaps the Amerks' three-game win streak against the Marlies this season, as well as overall, despite the team earning points in 17 of its last 25 games dating back to Jan. 17. Rochester, which owns a 3-1-0-0 record through the first four games this season against the Marlies, split the home-and-home series after claiming last night's matchup at The Blue Cross Arena.

Forwards Brandon Biro (1+1) and Viktor Neuchev (1+1) both recorded two points for the Amerks while Mason Jobst also found the back of the net for the second straight game. Ethan Prow, who appeared in his 400th AHL game today, Ryan Johnson, and Michael Mersch each tallied an assist.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski (7-9-3) made his 20th appearance of the season and second start since Feb. 23. The veteran netminder, who is tied for 15th in AHL history with 419 games played, stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced but took the defeat.

Kieffer Bellows (2+2), Logan Shaw (1+2), Nick Abruzzese (1+2), and Matteo Pietroniro (0+2) combined for four goals and eight assists as they each tallied a muti-point game for the Marlies. Joseph Blandisi, Dylan Gambrell and Mikko Kokkonen rounded out the scoring by registering one goal each.

Goaltender Dennis Cavallin (2-2-2) stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced to even his record on the season.

Entering the third period deadlocked at 3-3, Toronto, which entered with the third-best offense in the league, claimed its third lead of the contest just 63 seconds into the frame.

The play began as Shaw stepped in-front of pass deep inside the Amerks zone. After gaining possession of the puck, Shaw gave it to Bellows to slip inside the left leg of Tokarski for his first of the contest.

Rochester tried to find the equalizer for the third time but was unable to as the Marlies doubled their lead at the 13:58 mark on Bellow's second of the night.

Facing a 5-3 deficit inside the final five minutes of regulation, the Amerks pulled Tokarski twice as they were trying to spark some late-game heroics, however, the Marlies scored both times to conclude the scoring.

Following a scoreless opening period, the two clubs combined for six goals, 18 penalty minutes and 30 shots.

While the Marlies struck twice in the opening 5:17 to build a 2-0 lead on Abruzzese and Gambrell's goals, the Amerks countered back to even the game at the 15:33 mark.

On Rochester's first tally, Biro helped dig the puck out of the left corner of the offensive zone before leaving it for Neuchev at the wall. The rookie forward waited for Johnson to get to the near point, where the defenseman snapped a shot for Biro to redirect behind the netminder.

Exactly seven minutes later, former Marlie Graham Slaggert and Neuchev forced a turnover to the left of the Toronto net. Biro retrieved the puck in the trapezoid before he centered it for Neuchev to hammer home for his 10th of the campaign.

To close out the frame, the teams traded goals 21 seconds apart as both Shaw and Jobst netted their 24th and 18th goals of the season for their respective teams.

After the intermission break, Toronto scored four straight unanswered goals, two of which were empty-net tallies, to conclude the 7-3 score.

The Amerks return to the Flower City as they begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday, March 20 against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

Mason Jobst extended his point streak to five games (2+5) with his second-period goal from Michael Mersch, who appeared in his 600th pro game in Friday's game, and Ethan Prow ... Jobst has recorded 27 points (11+16) over his last 27 games while Mersch reached the 30-point mark for the third straight season and eighth time in his 10-year career ... Brandon Biro registered his 12th multi-point of the season while Viktor Neuchev has totaled 19 points on eight goals and 11 assists over his previous 23 games.

Goal Scorers

ROC: B. Biro (14), V. Neuchev (10), M. Jobst (18)

TOR: N. Abruzzese (12), D. Gambrell (11), L. Shaw (24), K. Bellows (24, 25), J. Blandisi (21), M. Kokkonen (4)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Tokarski - 21/26 (L)

TOR: L. Cavallin - 30/33 (W)

Shots

ROC: 33

TOR: 28

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/4) | PK (1/2)

TOR: PP (1/2) | PK (0/4)

Three Stars:

1. TOR - K. Bellows

2. TOR - N. Abruzzese

3. TOR - M. Pietronirop

