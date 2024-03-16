Four Unanswered Goals by Griffins Send Iowa to 5-2 Defeat
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-2 win over the Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night. Luke Toporowski and Sammy Walker scored for Iowa in the loss.
Dominik Shine put Grand Rapids up 1-0 with a wrister past the blocker of Zane McIntyre (25 saves) at 13:47 of the first period.
Toporowski tied the contest just over a minute and a half later on the power play. After Daemon Hunt's one-timer whistled wide of the net, Toporowski jumped on the loose puck and banked it into the net off Sebastian Cossa (27 saves) at 15:29. Caedan Bankier also earned an assist on the goal.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 10-8 in the opening 20 minutes.
Walker and the Wild took a 2-1 lead 4:50 into the middle frame. Turner Elson forced a turnover and held the puck up for Walker, who snapped a shot past the glove of Cossa from the left hash.
The Griffins took just 50 seconds to respond. Simon Edvinsson knifed through the Wild defense and found Cross Hanas at the side of the net for a game-tying goal.
Shine set up Matt Luff at the base of the left circle to make the score 3-2 in favor of Grand Rapids with 6:31 remaining in the second.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 22-14 through two periods.
Marco Kasper scored an insurance goal for the Griffins off a pass through the seam from Elmer Söderblom 9:14 into the third.
Joel L'Esperance capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for Grand Rapids with 1:35 to play.
Grand Rapids outshot Iowa 30-29. The Wild were 1-for-6 on the man advantage and held the Griffins scoreless on four power plays.
Iowa travels to Allstate Arena to face the Chicago Wolves on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 3 p.m.
