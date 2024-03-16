Morning Skate Report: March 16, 2024

ABBOTSFORD, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Abbotsford Canucks in a two-game weekend series on the road. They split their most recent games against Abbotsford, a two-game home series. The Knights are 2-2-2 against the Canucks this season. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

REINFORCEMENT ROAD TRIP

Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, Henderson signed forward Ryan Dzingel to a professional tryout agreement on March 12. In his second game as a Silver Knight, he tallied an assist on Byron Froese's buzzer-beater goal against the Tucson Roadrunners on March 13.

Dzingel credits his teammates for making the step back onto the ice a simple one.

"The touches actually feel pretty good," he said after Saturday's morning skate. "I'm playing with two great guys, so just keeping it simple."

"Any time at this time of year, everyone's fighting for their lives: fighting for playoff spots, fighting for jobs for next year. So every single game matters. It doesn't matter how many points ahead or behind you are, you're fighting for something."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Arshdeep Bains leads the Canucks in points with 46 (12G, 34A) over 49 games. He has tallied five points in six games against Henderson this season, with four of them (2G, 2A) scored in their most recent matchups on March 8 and March 9. Bains is one game removed from a four-game point streak.

Forward Sheldon Dries has scored 23 goals this season, leading the Canucks and 13th most in the AHL. He has five points (4G, 1A) in the team's last five games. Dries has notched two goals in six games against Henderson this year.

Rookie goaltender Nikita Tolopilo is Abbotsford's only qualified goaltender on the roster. He has made 26 starts for the Canucks this season, holding a 15-11-0 record. Tolopilo is averaging 2.80 goals against with a .907 save percentage. He is 1-2-0 against the Silver Knights, with his most recent decision a 4-2 loss on March 8.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Gage Quinney is week-to-week

Carson Focht is week-to-week

Bear Hughes is day-to-day

Brandon Hickey is day-to-day

