Senators Double-up on Islanders
March 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Bridgeport Islanders (20-33-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Belleville Senators (30-24-2-3) at CAA Arena on Saturday.
Veterans Julien Gauthier and Seth Helgeson each scored a goal, while Henrik Tikkanen (7-5-2) made 20 saves. The Islanders fell to 0-3-0-0 to begin their five-game road trip, which continues next weekend in Utica and Lehigh Valley.
Garrett Pilon connected on an early power play to give Belleville a 1-0 lead just 5:09 into the game. With Karson Kuhlman in the box for hooking, Angus Crookshank guided a cross-ice pass to the right circle where Pilon walked in and snapped a top-shelf shot over Tikkanen's right shoulder. It was his first of three points on the night (2g, 1a) and the only tally of the first period, despite Bridgeport outshooting Belleville 13-4.
Pilon and Egor Sokolov each scored twice for the Senators on Saturday, including Sokolov's nifty deflection 27 seconds into the second period. Nick Matinpalo, from the right point, floated a shot towards the net that Sokolov tipped en route, which fooled Tikkanen and put the Sens up 2-0.
Gauthier cut the deficit in half when he drove to the net and drilled home Brian Pinho's diagonal pass to make it 2-1 shortly after. Gauthier raced down the right side and beat the glove of goaltender Leevi Merilainen (8-7-1) for his second goal of the week and third tally with Bridgeport. Grant Hutton notched the secondary assist at the 4:12 mark.
Sokolov answered 10:42 into the second period with his 17th goal of the season and second of the period, hustling to the net and sending home Pilon's centering pass from the left side in transition.
The contest remained 3-1 for the rest of the second period and a majority of the third. But just when it appeared that Bridgeport was down and out, Helgeson recorded his first goal since Oct. 29th of last season to keep the Islanders within striking distance. Cole Bardreau was shoved into Merilainen by the Senators' defense, which created chaos in the crease and left the net half open, allowing Helgeson to score from range with 3:24 remaining.
Tikkanen was pulled in the closing minutes for the extra attacker, but Pilon secured the 4-2 final with an empty netter, beating out an icing call and scoring his 16th goal of the season.
The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport led in shots, 31-24.
Each team won its home game during the 2023-24 season series, splitting the series 1-1-0-0.
Next Time Out: The Islanders face the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. next Friday, making their final trip to the Adirondack Bank Center this season. The game can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2024
- Four Unanswered Goals by Griffins Send Iowa to 5-2 Defeat - Iowa Wild
- Record Perofrmances for Brooks and Lycksell - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 6-2 Decision to Moose - Chicago Wolves
- Pilon's Three Points Push B-Sens Past Islanders To Begin Homestand - Belleville Senators
- Bears Break Out For A 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Senators Double-up on Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Brett Berard Scores 23rd Goal of the Season, But Pack Fall 4-2 to Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Bears, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Captain Schmelzer Lifts Comets over Wolf Pack, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Wilmer Skoog's Three Points Lead to Comeback Win against Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- Coghlan's 3-Point Effort Not Enough in Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Fall in Rematch with Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Morning Skate Report: March 16, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Ato - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Colorado Avalanche Reassigns Olofsson to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Reign's Hodgson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Game Day: CGY at COL - Calgary Wranglers
- Game #58: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Texas Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Welcome Comets to Town on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs Return Home to Start Weekend vs. Barracuda - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Grand Rapids Griffins - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Make Only Stop in Belleville at 7 p.m. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Condors v Reign, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Recall Forward Blade Jenkins from Loan to Worcester Railers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Beat Eagles in Shootout - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Take Down Admirals, 5-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Extend Point Streak To 10 With Shootout Win Over Reign - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Reign Downed in Shootout - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.