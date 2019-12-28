Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Dillan Fox to a Professional Tryout (PTO) agreement.

The 28-year-old Fox, who is in his fourth year of pro hockey out of SUNY-Plattsburgh (SUNYAC), has skated in 26 games this year for the Wolf Pack's ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners, scoring 12 goals and adding 12 assists for 24 points. That is good for a tie for tops on the Mariner club in goals, and the 5-11, 187-pound native of Hummelstown, PA stands second among Maine skaters in points. He also leads the team in plus/minus, with a +6, and has registered ten penalty minutes.

Last season, Fox had 16 goals and 10 assists for 26 points, along with 14 penalty minutes, in 37 games with the Mariners, finishing third on the team in goals. That was after starting the season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and notching seven goals and nine assists for 16 points, plus 14 penalty minutes, in 24 games.

In 73 career ECHL games with the Mariners and Reading Royals, Fox has totaled 29 goals and 24 assists for 53 points, along with 30 penalty minutes. In 110 SPHL contests with the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Mississippi RiverKings, he amassed 46 goals and 41 assists for 87 points, plus 48 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, Fox spend four seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh, scoring 30 goals and adding 46 assists for 76 points, while serving 32 minutes in penalties, in 96 career games.

