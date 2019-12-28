Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Saturday defenseman Arvin Atwal from his loan to the Florida Everblades.

Atwal has played in 21 games for the Everblades this season and has posted four goals and eight points. He had three goals in his last two games with Florida before being reassigned to the Admirals.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones in the 2018-19 campaign. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games with the Rochester Americans and netted two assists.

Atwal spent the first three seasons of his professional career in the Buffalo Sabres system with Cincinnati and Rochester. A 6-foot, 196-pound right-handed shot, Atwal just eclipsed 150 career ECHL games and has suited up in 17 career AHL contests. He has tabbed five career points (2g-3a) in the AHL and has notched 75 points (19g-56a) in his ECHL career.

Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He tabbed more than 100 points in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games.

The Everblades wrap up a seven-game homestand with the series finale of a two-game set with the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday at 7 p.m.

