Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals recalled on Saturday defenseman Arvin Atwal from his loan to the Florida Everblades.
Atwal has played in 21 games for the Everblades this season and has posted four goals and eight points. He had three goals in his last two games with Florida before being reassigned to the Admirals.
A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones in the 2018-19 campaign. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games with the Rochester Americans and netted two assists.
Atwal spent the first three seasons of his professional career in the Buffalo Sabres system with Cincinnati and Rochester. A 6-foot, 196-pound right-handed shot, Atwal just eclipsed 150 career ECHL games and has suited up in 17 career AHL contests. He has tabbed five career points (2g-3a) in the AHL and has notched 75 points (19g-56a) in his ECHL career.
Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He tabbed more than 100 points in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games.
The Everblades wrap up a seven-game homestand with the series finale of a two-game set with the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019
- Game Preview: December 28 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Lynch Recalled by AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- 'Blades Finish Homestand with Series Finale against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Capsule: Allen at Idaho - Allen Americans
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Sorenson Heads Back up to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Maine Mariners
- Devils Send Three to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals at Adirondack Following Reading's Friday Dominance - Reading Royals
- Oilers Fall to Utah in Penalty-Filled Outing - Tulsa Oilers
- Vallorani and Leavens Have Three Points Each as Beast Soar Past Komets - Brampton Beast
- Grizz Win 6-1 to Begin Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Sholl's 10th Shutout Leads Steelheads to 1-0 Shootout Win in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sawchenko Outstanding in 1-0 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 'Blades Finish Homestand with Series Finale against IceMen
- Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
- Mack Attack: McCarron's 4 Points Lead 'Blades to 6-2 Win
- Preview: Florida Opens Series with Jacksonville on Friday
- Goaltender Tom McCollum Assigned by AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack