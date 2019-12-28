Americans Take Three of Four Points this Weekend, Beat Idaho 5-2

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Josh Brittain of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night by a score of 5 to 2, in front of a standing room only crowd at CenturyLink Arena.

Dereck Baribeau, making his first start for Allen since November, collected his second win of the season stopping 47 of 49 shots he faced. The Americans made the most of their special team's opportunities, going 2 for 4 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 4.

The Americans scored four unanswered goals on Saturday night, three of those four coming in the second period. Jared VanWormer led the way for Allen scoring his 12th and 13th goals of the season. His 12th of the year came on the power play. Jordan Topping added his 11th, Tyler Sheehy netted his 15th and Stepan Falkovsky his 6th.

"We made the most of our opportunities tonight," said Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky. "Baribeau (Dereck) was great for us. He made many big saves in the third period to keep the game out of reach."

Tyler Sheehy who had his 12-game point streak snapped last night, started a new streak on Saturday, with two points (1 goal and 1 assist). The same two clubs battle it out in Texas on Tuesday night in Allen. It will be an early 6:05 pm start time on New Years Eve.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. VanWormer

2. ALN - T. Sheehy

3. IDH - A. White

