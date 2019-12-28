Americans Take Three of Four Points this Weekend, Beat Idaho 5-2
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Josh Brittain of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Idaho Steelheads on Saturday night by a score of 5 to 2, in front of a standing room only crowd at CenturyLink Arena.
Dereck Baribeau, making his first start for Allen since November, collected his second win of the season stopping 47 of 49 shots he faced. The Americans made the most of their special team's opportunities, going 2 for 4 on the power play. Idaho was 1 for 4.
The Americans scored four unanswered goals on Saturday night, three of those four coming in the second period. Jared VanWormer led the way for Allen scoring his 12th and 13th goals of the season. His 12th of the year came on the power play. Jordan Topping added his 11th, Tyler Sheehy netted his 15th and Stepan Falkovsky his 6th.
"We made the most of our opportunities tonight," said Americans defenseman Stepan Falkovsky. "Baribeau (Dereck) was great for us. He made many big saves in the third period to keep the game out of reach."
Tyler Sheehy who had his 12-game point streak snapped last night, started a new streak on Saturday, with two points (1 goal and 1 assist). The same two clubs battle it out in Texas on Tuesday night in Allen. It will be an early 6:05 pm start time on New Years Eve.
Three Stars:
1. ALN - J. VanWormer
2. ALN - T. Sheehy
3. IDH - A. White
Images from this story
|
Josh Brittain of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Idaho Steelheads
(Idaho Steelheads)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019
- Steelheads Slip to Americans, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Americans Take Three of Four Points this Weekend, Beat Idaho 5-2 - Allen Americans
- Rush Shut Down Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Home Cooking: 'Blades Ice Jacksonville to Finish Homestand - Florida Everblades
- Fuel Run into Mavericks Web Falling 4-0 - Indy Fuel
- Parsons Perfect as Mavs Blank Indy, 4-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Perfect Powerplay Propels Thunder Back into Win Column, 6-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Stingrays Close 2019 with Shutout Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Taylor's Overtime Goal Seals K-Wings Fourth Straight Win - Kalamazoo Wings
- Thompson Blanks Solar Bears in 3-0 Defeat - Orlando Solar Bears
- Triple-P Line Guides Swamp Rabbits to Victory - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Record 40 Shots, McAdam Stops Quality Chances to Defeat Reading, 6-2 - Reading Royals
- LaCouvee Registers First Pro Shutout as Mariners Blank Railers - Maine Mariners
- Railers Can't Solve LaCouvee in 2-0 Home Loss to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- Hebig Reassigned to Condors - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: December 28 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Lynch Recalled by AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- 'Blades Finish Homestand with Series Finale against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Capsule: Allen at Idaho - Allen Americans
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Sorenson Heads Back up to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Maine Mariners
- Devils Send Three to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals at Adirondack Following Reading's Friday Dominance - Reading Royals
- Oilers Fall to Utah in Penalty-Filled Outing - Tulsa Oilers
- Vallorani and Leavens Have Three Points Each as Beast Soar Past Komets - Brampton Beast
- Grizz Win 6-1 to Begin Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Sholl's 10th Shutout Leads Steelheads to 1-0 Shootout Win in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sawchenko Outstanding in 1-0 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.