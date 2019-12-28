Game Day Capsule: Allen at Idaho
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen Americans huddle up after a goal against the Idaho Steelheads
(Allen Americans, Credit: Idaho Steelheads)
ALLEN
HOME: 12-2-1-0
AWAY: 10-3-3-1
OVERALL: 22-5-4-1
Last 10: 7-1-1-1
ALLEN TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Gabe Gagne, 15
Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 26
Points: Tyler Sheehy, 40
+/-: Jack Sadek and Turner Ottenbreit, +14
PIM: Alex Guptill, 56
IDAHO
HOME: 9-6-1-0
AWAY: 9-3-2-2
OVERALL: 18-9-3-2
Last 10: 7-2-1-0
IDAHO TEAM LEADERS
Goals: Wil Merchant, 14
Assists: Marc-Olivier Roy, 23
Points: Marc-Olivier Roy, 29
+/-: Ondrej Vala, +12
PIM: Keegan Kanzig, 75
Allen Americans (22-5-4-1; 49 pts) at Idaho Steelheads (18-9-3-2; 41 pts)
The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads meet for the second consecutive night. The two teams played to a scoreless tie last night through regulation and overtime before Idaho won in a shootout. Allen is 4-1-1-1 against Idaho this season, including 2-0-1-1 at CenturyLink Arena. The teams will travel to Texas for a game on New Years Eve in Allen.
Last Game vs. Idaho Steelheads:
Zachary Sawchenko stopped all 48 shots he faced on Friday night through regulation and overtime. Idaho grabbed the extra point with a 1-0 shootout win. Alex Guptill and Tyler Sheehy were the only two Allen players to score in the shootout. The two clubs combined for 98 shots on net.
Worth Noting:
Allen Americans rookie forward Tyler Sheehy had his 12-game point streak snapped on Friday night. 10 of those 12 games he had two points or more. His 12-game streak was a team-high for the season.
About Allen:
The Allen Americans extended their point streak to five games with a shootout loss on Friday.
Allen is in a stretch of 10 straight games against Mountain Division opponents.
The Allen Americans were shutout for just the second time this season on Friday night. The other time came on November 14th in Cincinnati.
About Idaho:
The Idaho Steelheads won their first shootout game of the season on Friday night (1-2).
Idaho's Tomas Sholl is tied for second in the league with three shutouts.
Keegan Kanzig leads the ECHL with 25 minor penalties.
Final Thoughts:
Rookie Goalie Dereck Baribeau was returned to Allen from Iowa (AHL), by the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Brett Pollock was loaned to San Diego (AHL), for the second time in seven days.
Les Lancaster was returned on loan from Iowa (AHL)
