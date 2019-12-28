Lynch Recalled by AHL Manitoba
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Saturday that forward Bobby Lynch has been recalled by Manitoba.
Lynch, 21, earns his first AHL call-up after posting 12 points (6g, 6a) in 28 games played with the Icemen this season. Lynch recorded a 53-point season last year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-1, 173-pound forward compiled 76 points (30g, 46a) in 104 contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2016-2018. The Grand Blanc, MI native is under an AHL contract with Manitoba for the 2019-20 season.
The Icemen are back in action tonight as they battle the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch the game broadcast at www.mixlr.com/jaxicmen or at ECHL.TV.
