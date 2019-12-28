Grizz Win 6-1 to Begin Homestand

West Valley City, Utah - Joe Wegwerth scored 3 goals and Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Lewis scored the first two goals of the game. He scored 3:34 into the first period and 3:40 into the second. Griffen Molino made it a 3-0 game 6:24 into the second. Tim McGauley had 3 assists for the Grizzlies, who are now 7-1-2 in the month of December and they have standings points in 10 of their last 11 contests.

Wegwerth scored a natural hat trick as he had a second period 14:22 into the period. Joe added two goals in the third period to complete the hat trick. It was the fifth different hat trick this season by the Grizzlies this season.

Utah outshot Tulsa 26 to 18. The Oilers this season has averaged 38 shots per game on the season. Neither team scored a power play goal as Utah was 0 for 4 and Tulsa was 0 for 3.

Connor Yau and Jack Jenkins each had 2 assists as the Grizz win the first game of the three game series. Goaltender Martin Ouellette gets the win to go to 6-0 in a Grizzlies uniform. He stopped 17 of 18 shots.

3 Stars

1. Joe Wegwerth (Utah) - 3 goals. +2.

2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +3.

3. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 3 assists. +3.

