Oilers Fall to Utah in Penalty-Filled Outing

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





WEST VALLEY CITY, UT- Tulsa lost 6-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the Maverik Center on Friday in a game that saw 88 combined penalty minutes.

Utah opened the scoring quickly when Ty Lewis buried the only goal of the opening frame, a one timer 3:34 into the game.

It took 20 minutes for Ty Lewis to find his second goal of the game, snapping a puck from the left-wing circle over the glove of Devin Williams 3:40 into the middle frame. Griffen Molino roofed an in-tight backhander at full speed to give the Grizzlies a three-goal lead 6:24 into the period. Adam Pleskach registered his own in-tight, top-shelf goal 1:06 later, the lone Oiler goal on the night. Joe Wegwerth restored the Grizzlies three-goal lead, tipping a shot from the blue line past Williams.

Wegwerth scored his second tip of the night, deflecting Connor Yau's left-wing shot into the top of the net 3:09 into the third period. Wegwerth completed his natural hat trick, sniping the puck glove side to close the game at 6-1.

The Oilers will look to avenge their loss against Utah on Saturday and Monday at the Maverik Center.

