Vallorani and Leavens Have Three Points Each as Beast Soar Past Komets

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA - David Vallorani and Dan Leavens had three points apiece as the Brampton Beast knocked off the Fort Wayne Komets 5-3 on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast took to the road post-Christmas break and found themselves in Fort Wayne, Indiana for a Friday night date with the Komets. It was the first time the two clubs had met during the 2019-20 season.

The first period of play saw only a single goal between the two clubs. Brampton struck first with the tally from David Vallorani at 7:01. The forward took a cross-ice feed from Dan Leavens and was able to roof his 15th of the season to give Brampton a 1-0 lead.

The Beast took the lead into the first intermission and would be up in shots by a count of 12-6.

The second period saw the Komets get on the board courtesy of a goal from Shawn Szydlowski. He took the pass from Alan Lyszczarczyk and fired a knuckle puck that beat goaltender Alex Dubeau for a 1-1 tie game at 9:26.

The Beast fought back and regained their one-goal lead with a tally from TJ Melancon. With Brampton on the power play, the defenseman used the open space to walk down the half wing boards.

The Oshawa native picked his place and fired a rocket of a shot to restore the lead for the Beast at 10:45.

Brampton took a 2-1 lead into period number three and would be up in shots by a count of 24-13.

The third period saw a quick strike at 1:25 by David Pacan as the Beast took a 3-1 lead on the forward's wraparound attempt.

The Komets fired back to pull within one on a goal by A.J Jenks. The forward brought he game within one at 3:21.

Brampton continued to fight and Leavens was on the scoring end this time, as he floated a shot past Kehler at 14:45 to make it 4-2 for the visiting Beast.

The Komets came within a goal of tying the contest once again, this time off the stick of the aforementioned Lyszczarczyk.

With time winding down and the Komets net empty, the Brampton's Jackson Leef grabbed hold of the puck and fired it into the empty net to ice the win for Beast. Dubeau finished the contest with 26 saves enroute to earning his 10th win of the campaign.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Melancon (BRA) 2) Vallorani (BRA) 1) Leavens (BRA) The Beast finished the contest one-for-four on the man advantage. Fort Wayne ended the game scoreless on two attempts. The Beast will head back home and will host the Reading Royals for a Sunday clash. Puck drops at 2:00 PM at the CAA Centre.

