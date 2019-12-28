Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

December 28, 2019 - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (13-12-4-1) close out 2019 as they face the South Carolina Stingrays (22-2-3-1) for the eighth of 12 total meetings this season. Orlando's last victory against South Carolina came on Dec. 2 in a 4-3 OT win at home. Tonight's game will be the second-to-last game the Solar Bears play at the North Charleston Coliseum this season. Orlando previously scored a season-high three goals in the first period on Dec. 20 at South Carolina.

LEBLANC LEADS THE WAY: Chris LeBlanc leads the Solar Bears against the Stingrays this season with five points (4g-1a) in seven games. The third-year pro ranks eighth in assists in franchise history, and will become just the eighth player to hit 50 assists with Orlando with his next assist. He is four assists away from passing Brady Vail (52) for seventh on the franchise assist leaderboard.

BRODZINSKI POISED TO CLOSE OUT STRONG MONTH: Michael Brodzinski currently leads all ECHL defensemen in the month of December with 17 points (3g-14a) in 12 games, four points ahead of Wichita's Patrik Parkkonen (13 points in 13 games). The fourth-year pro ranks fifth among all skaters in points and is tied for second in assists.

MATSUSHIMA RELEASED: The Solar Bears released rookie forward Eddie Matsushima on Friday. Matushima appeared in two games with the Solar Bears, recording seven penalty minutes.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Goaltender Parker Milner was recalled to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League on Friday, leaving the Stingrays' starting netminding duties to Logan Thompson tonight. Thompson is 2-0-0 against Orlando this season with a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .962.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears return home and face the Brampton Beast on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can use their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card to score two free tickets to the game. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more information.

