ECHL Transactions - December 28

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 28, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Joe Murdaca, G

Dwyer Tschantz, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Add Ludvig Larsson, F assigned by Binghamton

Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve

Delete Meirs Moore, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Brady Vail, F loaned to Rochester

Florida:

Delete Arvin Atwal, D recalled by Milwaukee

Idaho:

Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Dillan Fox, F loaned to Hartford

Norfolk:

Add Jakob Reichert, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve

Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from reserve [12/27]

South Carolina:

Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG

Delete Joey Roberts, G released as EBUG

Delete Dante Hannoun, F suspended by team

Toledo:

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Cameron Heath, D activated from reserve [12/27]

Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve [12/27]

Wichita:

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Hebig, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019

