ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, December 28, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Joe Murdaca, G
Dwyer Tschantz, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Add Ludvig Larsson, F assigned by Binghamton
Delete Freddy Gerard, F placed on reserve
Delete Meirs Moore, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Brady Vail, F loaned to Rochester
Florida:
Delete Arvin Atwal, D recalled by Milwaukee
Idaho:
Add Jeff King, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Supinski, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Alex Krushelnyski, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Alex Rauter, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Dillan Fox, F loaned to Hartford
Norfolk:
Add Jakob Reichert, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jakob Reichert, F placed on reserve
Add Ryan Salkeld, F activated from reserve [12/27]
South Carolina:
Add Rob Madore, G added as EBUG
Delete Joey Roberts, G released as EBUG
Delete Dante Hannoun, F suspended by team
Toledo:
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Cameron Heath, D activated from reserve [12/27]
Delete Nick Saracino, F placed on reserve [12/27]
Wichita:
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Hebig, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019
- Game Preview: December 28 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Lynch Recalled by AHL Manitoba - Jacksonville IceMen
- 'Blades Finish Homestand with Series Finale against IceMen - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Defenseman Arvin Atwal Recalled to AHL's Milwaukee Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Capsule: Allen at Idaho - Allen Americans
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Sorenson Heads Back up to Utica - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Dillan Fox to PTO - Maine Mariners
- Devils Send Three to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Royals at Adirondack Following Reading's Friday Dominance - Reading Royals
- Oilers Fall to Utah in Penalty-Filled Outing - Tulsa Oilers
- Vallorani and Leavens Have Three Points Each as Beast Soar Past Komets - Brampton Beast
- Grizz Win 6-1 to Begin Homestand - Utah Grizzlies
- Sholl's 10th Shutout Leads Steelheads to 1-0 Shootout Win in Sellout - Idaho Steelheads
- Sawchenko Outstanding in 1-0 Shootout Loss - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.