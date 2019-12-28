Rush Shut Down Thunder, 2-0
December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Tyler Parks stopped 26 shots, including 14 in the third period, to help Rapid City shut down Wichita on Saturday night, winning 2-0 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Evan Weninger stopped 28 shots in the losing effort and kept the Thunder in the game.
The only goal of the first period came from Stephane Legault at 11:50 as he found a loose puck near the right post and wrapped it across the goal mouth past Evan Weninger to make it 1-0.
Peter Quenneville made it 2-0 in the second as he one-timed a shot off a face-off at 11:41 for his 15th of the season.
Wichita put on the pressure in the third, but couldn't solve Parks. Ostap Safin had a chance with just under a minute remaining, but Parks lifted his glove and grabbed it out of the year while he was along the ice.
For the first time this season, Wichita failed to find the back of the net.
Wichita returns home to close out the 2019 portion of its schedule at INTRUST Bank Arena against Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.
