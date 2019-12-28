Sawchenko Outstanding in 1-0 Shootout Loss

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads battled to a scoreless tie for 67 minutes before Idaho finally won it in a shootout 1-0, before a packed house of 5,214.

Allen goalie Zachary Sawchenko stopped all 48 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and didn't allow a goal until the second round of the shootout.

With the loss, Allen Rookie Tyler Sheehy, saw his 12-game scoring streak come to an end. The Americans have lost two straight games to Idaho in their building with both losses coming in the extra session.

"This was a tough one to take," said Americans forward Alex Guptill. "Sawchenko (Zachary) played brilliant all night long. It was like a chess match just waiting for someone to make a mistake." It was a big point on the road, but we wanted both."

Both teams were 0 for 3 with the man-advantage. Each team had 11 penalty minutes. With the Allen shootout loss on Friday night, the Americans have 49 points, eight up on second place Idaho with 41.

The same two teams battle it out tomorrow at 8:10 pm CST. The Americans next home game is on Tuesday, December 31st at 6:05 pm against Idaho.

Three Stars:

1. IDH - T. Sholl

2. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

3. IDH - B. Norrish

