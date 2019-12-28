Steelheads Slip to Americans, 5-2

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (18-10-5) outpaced the Allen Americans (23-5-5) but fell 5-2 on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,264 fans, the sixth sellout of the season and second in as many games.

The Americans halted the notion of back-to-back shutouts with an early power play goal at 4:14 off the body of forward Tyler Sheehy by the left post to take a 1-0 lead. Special teams continued to be the conversation piece of the first period, and Steelheads defenseman Eric Sweetman helped that case with a wrist shot outside the left circle at 12:29 to tie the game, 1-1.

The second period began strong for the Steelheads, and captain A.J. White helped that cause on a one-time shot coming from a pass by forward Zack Andrusiak from below the goal line at 1:19 to take the lead, 2-1. The Americans then scored three-unanswered goals to finish off the frame beginning at 9:58 on a fortunate bounce last touched by forward Jordan Topping to tie the game, 2-2. Americans forward Jared VanWormer scored two-straight tallies with the first at 14:49 on the power play and the second at 17:01, spreading the lead to 4-2 heading into the final frame.

The Americans finished their run at four-straight goals at 9:19 of the third period on a shot by defenseman Stephan Falkovsky in the slot to stretch the lead to 5-2. Despite a strong offensive output, the Steelheads could not overcome the deficit in the loss.

Americans goaltender Dereck Baribeau (2-0-0) halted 47 of 49 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (5-6-1) stopped 17 of 22 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Americans close the 2019 calendar year on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. MT from the Allen Event Center. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 7:10 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers. The Hockey Starter Pack provides the benefits of the ultimate fan on the time you want! Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to inquire about getting your pack as well as planning your next outing with single-game tickets, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.