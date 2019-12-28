Fuel Run into Mavericks Web Falling 4-0

INDIANAPOLIS - In the second game of a three in three, the Indy Fuel (14-15-0-0) hosted the Kansas City Mavericks (13-15-2-0) for the final time this season. The Mavericks were the only team to put points on the board, scoring two goals in the first period and two in the third, taking home a 4-0 win on Saturday night.

It took half of the opening period for the scoring to open when a shot by Zach Osburn deflected off of a skate and beat Fuel goaltender Gordon Defiel. The Mavericks doubled their lead when an Indy turnover led to Mitch Hults getting open in front of the net and beating Defiel over the shoulder. Indy was handed a late 4-on-3 power play but were unable to beat Kansas City goaltender Tyler Parsons on two shots.

Despite four power play chances in the second period, Indy was unable to beat Parsons, putting up several shots throughout the man advantages. After being outshot 16-9 by the Fuel in the first period, Kansas City responded in the second, outshooting the Fuel 14-12 and heading into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

Capping off their two-goal lead, the Mavericks came out in the third period, defending a barrage of Indy shots. Midway through the third period on an odd man rush, Ryan Van Stralen beat Defiel over the shoulder with a backhand shot. Justin Woods closed out the game with a wrist shot goal from the slot, giving the Mavericks a 4-0 win over the Fuel.

Indy will close out their three games in three days with an afternoon matchup agasint the Wheeling Nailers on Nickelodeon Day. After Sunday's game, the Fuel will travel to Kalamazoo for a New Year's matchup against the Wings.

