Devils Send Three to Thunder

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced today that the New Jersey Devils have reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from the Binghamton Devils to the Adirondack Thunder. Binghamton has also reassigned forward Ludvig Larsson to Adirondack. Additionally, defenseman Kelly Summers has been released from his PTO with the Devils and will rejoin the Thunder.

Cormier, 22, has played in six games with the Thunder this season. He posted a 2.71 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. The Bowmanville, ON native has been between the pipes for nine games this season in Binghamton.

Larsson, 24, has skated in 17 games with the Binghamton Devils this season. The Malmo, Sweden native played three seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Penn State University. The 6'0, 187-pound forward recorded 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games during his collegiate career.

Summers, 23, has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 19 games so far this season with the Thunder. This was the Golden Lake, ON native's second stint with the Binghamton Devils this season after he signed a PTO back on October 22nd.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.