Game Preview: December 28 Tulsa at Utah

December 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Tulsa Oilers (13-17-2) at Utah Grizzlies (15-9-5). Maverik Center.

Saturday December 28, 2019. 6:00 pm MST.

Classic Country 1370, 104.3 FM HD-2. ECHL.TV.

It's the second game of a 3 game series vs the Tulsa Oilers. It's the only time the Oilers will be at Maverik Center this season. It's the third meeting this season between the clubs. Tulsa defeated Utah 3-1 on December 19th at BOK Center. Utah won 6-1 last night. A couple things to know about Tulsa is they lead the league in shots per game (38.03). Tulsa had only 18 shots in last night's game.

Last Night: Utah 6 Tulsa 1

Joe Wegwerth had 3 goals with a natural hat trick to lead the way. Ty Lewis had 2 goals and 1 assist. Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 1 assist. Connor Yau and Jack Jenkins each had 2 assists.

7 players were a +3 on the game: Josh Anderson, Peter Tischke, Connor Yau, Ty Lewis, Griffen Molino, Eric Williams and Tim McGauley.

Hat Tricks This Season

Josh Dickinson - 2 (October 16th, 18th).

Tim McGauley - 1 (December 6th).

Joe Wegwerth - 1 (December 27th).

4 Goal Game

Ty Lewis - 1 (December 17th).

Tim McGauley Named League Player of the Week

In 4 games last week Tim McGauley has 3 goals and 9 assists. His 12 points are most by any player in a 1 week stretch in the league this season. McGauley leads the league in plus/minus at +27. There has been only 1 game where McGauley was a minus in the plus/minus category and that was opening night vs Idaho on October 11th.

McGauley's Historic Night in Wichita

Tim McGauley had a record breaking night for the Grizzlies on December 17th at Wichita. He broke the franchise record for assists in a game (6) and points in a game (7), breaking the records previously held by current assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich, who had 5 assists and 6 points on January 16th, 2008 vs Phoenix.

McGauley, Molino and Lewis December Totals

Tim McGauley leads the league in plus/minus at +27. Griffen Molino is 2nd at +25.

Molino has 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points and is a +20 in 10 games in December.

McGauley has 8 goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 10 games in December and is a +19.

Ty Lewis has 10 goals and 9 assists for 19 points in 10 games. He is a +11 for the month. Lewis has 8 goals and 5 assists in his last 5 games.

Ouellette Continues to Win

One week after winning the Goalie of the Week award Martin Ouellette was named runner up for the award after he went 3-0 last week, allowing just 4 goals on the road trip. He is currently 6-0 with the Grizzlies with a 1.20 GAA and a .955 save percentage. Martin stopped 17 of 18 shots last night in the 6-1 game.

Transactions: Josh Anderson Returns From Colorado & Patrick McGrath Loaned to Iowa.

Defenseman Josh Anderson returns to the Grizzlies after a stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Anderson got his first AHL goal on December 18th vs Manitoba, a game the Eagles won 10-4. Anderson has 2 assists in 6 games for Utah this season and 1 goal in 6 games for Colorado. Andy was a +3 for Utah on Friday night.

Forward Patrick McGrath has been loaned to the AHL's Iowa Wild. He leads the team in penalty minutes with 86, which is the 4th highest total in the league. McGrath has 4 years of AHL experience with the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Getting Off to Good Starts

Grizzlies have scored first in 12 of their last 15 games. Grizz have scored first 14 times in 28 games and are 12-2-1 (.833 Winning %) when lighting the lamp first. It's important for every team in this league to score first as the league win percentage for the team scoring first is .758. Utah only scored first 3 times in their first 14 games this season.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Partners with the Grizzlies

For every goal scored at home this season Rio Tinto Kennecott will donate $100 to UCAIR, the Utah Clean Air Partnership. The Grizzlies have scored 45 goals at home so far this season.

Many Shorthanded Goals

Grizzlies have 6 shorthanded goals this season. They have 5 of them after Thanksgiving. Utah is also 1 of only 2 teams to have not allowed a shorty.

2019-2020 Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 15-9-4-1

Home record: 8-4-2.

Road record: 7-5-2-1.

Last 10 games: Utah is 7-1-2

Goals per game: 3.45 (9th in the league).

Goals against per game: 2.76 (6th).

Shots per game: 30.00 (17th).

Shots against per game: 27.66 (2nd).

Power play: 20.0 % (6th).

Penalty Kill: 84.5 % (6th).

Scoring By Period

First Period: Utah 26 Opponents 22.

Second Period: Utah 38 Opponents 29.

Third Period: Utah 32 Opponents 24.

Total Scoring: Utah 100 Opponents 80.

Team Leaders

Goals: Griffen Molino (12)

Assists: Tim McGauley (24)

Points: McGauley (34)

Plus/Minus: McGauley (+27) - Leads league. Molino 2nd in league (+25)

PIM: Patrick McGrath (86) - 4th in league

Power Play Points: Travis Barron (9)

Shots on Goal: Taylor Richart (79)

Game Winning Goals: Yuri Terao (3)

Wins: Martin Ouellette (6)

Save %: Ouellette (.953)

Goals Against Average: Ouellette (1.17)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Forward Tim McGauley leads the leaguein plus/minus (+27). Griffen Molino is 2nd in plus/minus (+25). McGauley is 2nd with 24 assists and tied for 6th in points (34). Patrick McGrath is 4th in the league in penalty minutes with 86. Taylor Richart's 8 goals are tied for the league lead among defenseman. Richart has 79 shots on goal, 5th most among defenseman.

Upcoming Promotions

December 28th Tulsa at Utah - Lucky's Family Night.

December 30th Tulsa at Utah - Maverik Monday - Buy one get one free tickets with Maverik Adventure Card.

January 3rd Rapid City at Utah - Knock Your Socks Off Presented by Ford (Sock drive). AFCU Friday.

January 4th Rapid City at Utah - Ladies Night.

January 5th Rapid City at Utah - Post Game Skate. 1 pm start.

Grizzlies Player Awards

Josh Dickinson - October 2019 Player of the Month. He also was ECHL Player of the Week from October 14-20, where he had back to back hat tricks.

Hunter Miska - November 18-24 Goaltender of the Week.

Martin Ouellette - December 9-15 Goaltender of the Week.

Tim McGauley - December 16-22 Player of the Week.

Grizzlies Reschedule February game vs KC

The regularly scheduled Friday February 21st game at Maverik Center has been moved to Sunday, February 23rd at 5:00 pm. Tickets that were distributed for the game on the 21st will be good to use for the 23rd.

Last Week's Road Trip: Utah Went 3-1.

