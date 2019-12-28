Sholl's 10th Shutout Leads Steelheads to 1-0 Shootout Win in Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (18-9-5) extended their win streak to six games with a 1-0 shootout win over the Allen Americans (22-5-5) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,214 fans, the fifth sellout of the season. Goaltender Tomas Sholl earned his 10th career shutout, tying alum Steve Silverthorn ('05-'08) for the most shutouts in Steelheads history.

Despite the scoreless nature, the contest showcased the best of offensive playmaking ability and defensive strength to aid the netminders. The Steelheads and Americans went toe-to-toe all game, only separated in shots at the end of a period by three or less and also had both teams in double digit shots in two of the three frames. Neither team allowed much progression on the power play either, shutting down three attempts each.

After 87 combined shots stopped in regulation and overtime, the shootout saw an outpouring of scoring. Americans forward Alex Guptill (1st Round) opened the shootout with the first goal of the night followed by Steelheads defenseman Brady Norrish (2nd Round) on a head fake to tie the shootout, 1-1. From there, both teams traded goals starting with Steelheads forward Marc-Olivier Roy (3rd Round) followed by Americans forward Tyler Sheehy (3rd Round) to extend the game and Steelheads forward A.J. White (4th Round) to take the 3-2 shootout edge. Sholl stopped the final attempt of the night, sealing the 1-0 shootout victory.

Sholl (13-4-4) halted all 40 shots faced as well as two of four attempts in the shootout. Americans goaltender Zach Sawchenko (8-2-3) denied all 47 shots taken and one of four in the shootout.

