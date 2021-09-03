Witt Jr. Named Triple-A East Player of the Month for August

PAPILLION, Neb. - Bobby Witt Jr. was named Triple-A East Player of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced Friday.

He is the third Storm Chasers player to earn a monthly honor this season, joining right-hander Jackson Kowar, who was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month in May, and OF/INF Ryan O'Hearn, who was named Triple-A East Player of the Month for June.

Witt Jr. hit .279/.342/.635 in 26 games in August, leading the league in runs scored (25), RBIs (29), doubles (10), and total bases (66) while ranking second in the league with nine home runs.

The 21-year-old hit safely in 20 of his 26 games, reaching base safely in all but three games. He led the league with 19 extra-base hits (10 doubles and nine home runs) in August, recording at least one extra-base hit in 15 games.

Witt Jr. began the month by earning Triple-A East Player of the Week honors for Aug. 2-8, when he hit four home runs-including his first career grand slam-in a six-game span. In six games against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, Witt Jr. went 8-for-27 (.296) with two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, eight runs scored, and one stolen base. He started the week with a three-run homer in the 11th inning of the Omaha's 11-inning, 11-7 win on Aug. 3, went 3-for-5 with a solo homer on Wednesday, Aug. 4, hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning on Friday, Aug. 6, and tied a career-high with five RBIs in Omaha's 13-10 win on Saturday, Aug. 7, a game that included his first career grand slam.

Over the following two weeks, Witt Jr. hit safely in nine of his next 11 games during the Storm Chasers' 12-game homestand from Aug. 10-22. On Aug. 14, he stole his 20th base of the season to become the first Kansas City Royals minor leaguer to record 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases in a single season since Alex Gordon in 2006 with the Double-A Wichita Wranglers.

Witt Jr. wrapped up the month with three home runs in seven games against the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park from Aug. 24-29. On Aug. 25, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored in Omaha's 10-3 win over Iowa.

In 40 games with Omaha since making his Triple-A debut on July 20, Witt Jr. is batting .295/.346/.614 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 runs scored, 34 RBIs, and eight stolen bases. Since July 20, Witt Jr. leads Triple-A East in extra-base hits (29), doubles (17), and total bases (102), ranks second in runs scored (36), third in total hits (49), tied for third in RBIs (34), tied for fourth in home runs (12), fifth in slugging percentage (.614), and seventh in OPS (.961).

The consensus No. 3 prospect in baseball and the consensus top prospect in the Royals' organization, Witt Jr. is batting .295/.360/.588 with 28 doubles, 28 home runs, 80 runs scored, 85 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases across 101 games between Double-A and Triple-A in his first full professional season.

The 21-year-old leads Minor League Baseball in extra-base hits (60), is tied for fourth in home runs (28), fourth in RBIs (85), and tied for ninth in total hits (121). He is the only player in Minor League Baseball with 25+ doubles, 25+ home runs, and 20+ stolen bases in 2021.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday, when right-hander Ronald Bolaños (0-1, 3.31) faces Toledo right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. (5-3, 4.83). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For tickets and more information, visit omahastormchasers.com or call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

