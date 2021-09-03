Bisons Win Fifth Straight, Beating RailRiders, 1-0

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The red-hot Bisons kept up their winning ways Friday night, earning a fifth consecutive victory with a 1-0 shutout of the RailRiders from PNC Field in Moosic, PA. Casey Lawrence and three relievers kept Scranton/Wilkes-Barre off the scoreboard on just five hits as the Herd saw its lead in the Northeast Division increase to two games over the RailRiders.

started for the Bisons on the mound, marking his seventh start for the club this season. The right-hander was not only effective but efficient against the powerful RailRiders' lineup. Lawrence pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while throwing 79 pitches, 56 of which were strikes. The right-hander struck out five batters but allowed the defense behind him to help out, getting six opposing batters to fly out and four more to ground out.

Lawrence was magnificent for the Herd, but Luis Gil was equally as impressive for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. The 23-year-old prospect pitched five innings on the mound for the RailRiders, racking up nine strikeouts. Buffalo threatened early, loading the bases with one out in the top of the first inning but Gil worked out of the jam for Scranton Wilkes-Barre and ended the inning with no runs allowed.

Both pitching staffs were in command throughout the first seven innings of the game. The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie heading into the eighth inning, combining for just seven hits.

The Bisons broke the tie and took the lead in the top of the 8th. Kellin Deglan and Nash Knight were the first two Buffalo batters due up and both worked walks, giving the Herd baserunners to work with. Forrest Wall laid down a bunt, attempting to advance the runners but the prospect's hustle beat the throw for a single to load the bases. A deep fly out to centerfield from Otto Lopez scored Deglan from third base, and the Bisons snagged a one-run lead over the RailRiders.

In the bottom of the 8th, Scranton Wilkes-Barre threatened the Buffalo lead. Max Burt led off the inning with a double against Dany Jimenez, putting a runner in scoring position immediately for the opposing club. The RailRiders failed to advance Burt in the inning against Jimenez and the Herd held the one-run lead heading into the top of the 9th.

The Bisons failed to score any insurance runs in the top of the 9th and headed into the bottom of the inning just three outs away from a win. Trent Thornton delivered for Buffalo, striking out the final three batters to end the game and earned the club's fifth straight win.

For Thornton, the save was the first professional save of his career. On a injury rehab assignment from the Bisons, Julian Merryweather was credited with the win thanks to his scoreless inning of relief in the seventh. It was the righty's first win at Triple-A since making 16 starts for Columbus in 2017.

The Bisons have done well at silencing the bats of the RailRiders. Scranton Wilkes-Barre, who leads the division in runs scored, has scored just four runs through the first four games of the series.

With Friday evening's win, the Herd are now two games ahead of the RailRiders in the division standings and have the opportunity to expand that lead as the series continues.

The Bisons (61-41) and RailRiders (59-43) will continue the series on Saturday evening with a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm. Thomas Hatch is expected to start on the mound for the Herd.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.