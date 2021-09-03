A Double-Showing of Hamilton: Caleb Headed to St. Paul
September 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Minnesota Twins promoted catcher Caleb Hamilton to St. Paul from Double-A Wichita on Friday. Hamilton spent the early stages of 2021 at the Twins alternate training site at CHS Field before being transferred to Wichita. The promotion to St. Paul is his second to Triple-A.
The 26-year-old Hamilton played 67 games with the Wind Surge, hitting .192 with eight homers and 28 RBI. He went on a season-high nine-game hit streak to start June, where he hit .256 for the month. Defensively, he threw out 12 of 48 runners on the base paths and allowed just four passed balls in 330.1 innings behind the plate.
Hamilton got his first taste of Triple-A in the 2019 season with the Rochester Red Wings. He played 11 games with the Red Wings, hitting .205 with a homer and four RBI. He spent most of the season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, where he hit .226 and drove in 38 runs in 88 games. The 42 total RBI on the season tied his career-high that he set in 2017 and tied in 2018. He also earned a Southern League All-Star nod in 2019 with the Blue Wahoos.
The Woodinville, WA native spent the 2018 season with Fort Myers in the Florida State League. He hit .205 with a career-best 19 doubles. He also threw out 21 of 39 would-be-base-stealers, the most of any season in his career.
Hamilton had a breakout season in 2017, setting his current career-highs in runs (51), walks (54), triples (4) and home runs (9) with Cedar Rapids.
Hamilton was drafted in the 23rd round in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Oregon State, joining Saints outfielder Trevor Larnach as the second Beaver on the Saints roster.
Catcher Kyle Schmidt was also transferred back to Cedar Rapids on Friday.
The Saints roster now consists of 29 players, 15 pitchers and 14 position players with four players on the injured list and two Major League rehab assignments in Luke Farrell and Derek Law.
