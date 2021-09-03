Braymer Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Rochester Red Wings left-handed pitcher Ben Braymer has been named the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month for August, Minor League Baseball announced.

Braymer was 4-0 with a 3.09 ERA (11 ER, 32.0 IP) in six appearances (five starts) with 18 hits, three home runs, two hit batters, 15 walks, and 21 strikeouts. He allowed two hits or fewer in four games and had three scoreless starts. Braymer won three consecutive appearances from August 14-25. Six of the 11 runs he allowed came in one outing. The former 18th round selection by the Nationals in 2016 out of Auburn University is now 6-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 19 games (16 starts) this season.

This is the first career Pitcher of the Month honor for Braymer. He is the first Rochester Player/Pitcher of the Month since OF Jaylin Davis earned International League Player of the Month in July, 2019. The last Red Wings pitcher to win the award was LHP Francisco Liriano in July, 2008.

Rochester continues a six-game homestand through the weekend with the Worcester Red Sox tonight at 7:05 p.m. The remaining 14 dates are on sale now at the Frontier Field Ticket Office, by calling 423-WING (9464), or at RedWingsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.