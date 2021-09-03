Madris Named Indians August Player of the Month
September 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced outfielder Bligh Madris as their August Player of the Month after he impressed at the plate with a combined showing of power and strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Madris, 25, hit .261 (18-for-69) in 24 games in August. He paired his best full month for average with four home runs, effectively doubling his season total. Eleven of his 18 hits came for extra-bases, good for a .536 slugging percentage and team-leading .913 OPS (min: 70 plate appearances). Madris also took 13 walks compared to 15 strikeouts, good for a 1.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The month was highlighted with a four-game span from Aug. 7-11 when he went 7-for-16 with two doubles, three home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI at Iowa and vs. St. Paul.
Madris was selected by Pittsburgh in the ninth round (268th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. He was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on May 19.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (50-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (43-62) - Indianapolis Indians
- Braymer Tabbed August Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - September 3, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Madris Named Indians August Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- A Double-Showing of Hamilton: Caleb Headed to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 3, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Bonus Baseball: Bisons 11-Game September Schedule Starts Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- September 3 Game Notes: Iowa at Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp September 12 Game Rescheduled as Doubleheader on September 11 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Witt Jr. Named Triple-A East Player of the Month for August - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Success in the Land Down Under - Indianapolis Indians
- Braymer Named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Month - Rochester Red Wings
- MiLB's August Players and Pitchers of the Month Award - AAA East
- Sounds Return to First Horizon Park on September 7 for Penultimate Homestand of 2021 - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Drop Thursday Game to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (50-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (43-62)
- Madris Named Indians August Player of the Month
- Success in the Land Down Under
- Castillo's Career Night Lifts Indians in Win
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (49-54) vs. Iowa Cubs (43-61)