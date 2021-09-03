Madris Named Indians August Player of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced outfielder Bligh Madris as their August Player of the Month after he impressed at the plate with a combined showing of power and strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Madris, 25, hit .261 (18-for-69) in 24 games in August. He paired his best full month for average with four home runs, effectively doubling his season total. Eleven of his 18 hits came for extra-bases, good for a .536 slugging percentage and team-leading .913 OPS (min: 70 plate appearances). Madris also took 13 walks compared to 15 strikeouts, good for a 1.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The month was highlighted with a four-game span from Aug. 7-11 when he went 7-for-16 with two doubles, three home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI at Iowa and vs. St. Paul.

Madris was selected by Pittsburgh in the ninth round (268th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. He was promoted to Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on May 19.

