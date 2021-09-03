Clemens, Torkelson Homer in Loss

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Storm Chasers held off the Toledo Mud Hens 6-4 on Friday night at Werner Park. The win for Omaha moves them to just one game back of Toledo for first place in the division.

After Toledo failed to score in the top of the first, Omaha struck first. Bobby Witt Jr. reached on an infield single and MJ Melendez ripped a two-run homer to right to make it 2-0. RHP Drew Hutchison went just one inning in this one, allowing two runs. RHP Mark Leiter Jr. took over for him in the second.

The Mud Hens answered with a run in the second, thanks to a solo homer to right field off the bat of Kody Clemens. The home run was his 14th of the season.

In the bottom of the third, Witt Jr. legged out a hustle double to center field with one out. Then, on a fielding error by Clemens, Witt Jr. beat a throw home to make it 3-1 Omaha. After a walk moved men to first and second, Isbel hit a line drive to right field that allowed Melendez to sprint around, extending the lead to three for the Chasers.

In the sixth, the Mud Hens offense woke up a bit. Spencer Torkelson singled and Clemens walked to bring up Isaac Paredes. He delivered an RBI single to center and Josh Lester followed it with an RBI double to right to make it a 4-3 game.

In the top of the eighth, Torkelson did what he does best: Smash. He blasted a solo homer to right-center to start the inning and make it a 4-4 game. The home run was his third of the series.

After six innings of relief, Leiter Jr. exited. He was tremendous, retiring the last ten batters he faced in a row. He did allow two runs, but both were unearned. He also punched out five. Righty Wladimir Pinto took over in the eighth. The game would not stay tied long though as Isbel smoked a two-run homer over the right field fence to make it 6-4 Omaha. After Pinto's second walk and a base hit, Riley Greene came up throwing and gunned down Blanco at the plate to keep the deficit at two.

The Mud Hens were unable to muster anything in the ninth and the Storm Chasers took a 3-2 series lead.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens and Omaha Storm Chasers meet again Saturday night at Werner Park at 8:05 p.m.

Hens Notes:

OF Daz Cameron singled twice and walked twice, reaching four times.

INF Josh Lester recorded two hits in his first start since his promotion from Erie.

INF Spencer Torkelson has homered three times in this series.

