Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 3, 2021

Friday, September 3rd 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (50-55) at Gwinnett Stripers (59-46) Game 4 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #106 of 130 Away Game #52 of 65

RHP Johan Oviedo (1-5, 7.41 ERA) vs. RHP Bryce Elder (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds swept a doubleheader from the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Thursday night. Game one was a high-scoring affair in which the 'Birds got big performances from the top of the lineup. Juan Yepez had three hits and three RBI, Conner Capel had three hits and two RBI and Nolan Gorman had a four-hit game. As a team, Memphis had 13 hits in the 9-6 win. Game two was more of a pitcher's duel with all five runs in the contest scoring on home runs. Juan Yepez got the Redbirds off to a good start with a two-run home run in the first inning. Gwinnett tied the game in the bottom of the first, and the score held at 2-2 until the sixth when Scott Hurst hit what would prove to be the game-winning home run. Jacob Bosiokovic and Tommy Parsons combined to strike out six in three scoreless innings of relief work to seal the win.

Memphis Starter: Johan Oviedo will make his ninth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Oviedo has struggled of late, allowing at least four runs and three walks in each of his last four starts. The 23-year-old pitched well against Gwinnett on July 31, yielding just two runs in a five-inning start. Oviedo has made 14 appearances and 13 starts in the major leagues with St. Louis this season and has posted a 4.91 ERA in 62.1 innings.

Gwinnett Starter: Bryce Elder will start tonight's game for the Stripers. It will be just his third start of the season with Gwinnett but 21st overall. Elder began the season with High-A Rome and posted a 2.60 ERA in nine starts. He made nine more starts with Double-A Mississippi and went 7-1 with a 3.21 ERA. In his two previous starts at the Triple-A level, Elder has allowed five earned runs in 11.2 innings. Elder has racked up an impressive 126 strikeouts in 112.2 innings this season. The 22-year-old native of Decatur, TX was the Braves' fifth round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers over his last 12 games. During that stretch, Yepez is slashing .511/.549/1.044 with five home runs, 20 RBI, 12 runs and nine doubles. Yepez has eight multi-hit games over his last 12. The 23-year-old has 20 home runs and 52 RBI in his last 63 games.

Four's A Charm For Gorman: Nolan Gorman had another four-hit game in the opener of Thursday night's doubleheader. Gorman now has four hits in three games since August 12 and multiple hits in seven of his last 12.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer hit his first Triple-A home run in Wednesday night's game against Gwinnett. In nine games since his promotion from Double-A Springfield, Plummer is slashing .348/.595/.565. Plummer has 37 plate appearances with the Redbirds and has reached base 22 times.

Hot Stretch for Kramer: Kramer Robertson has been on-fire over the last five games. Robertson has multiple hits in four of those contests, going 11-20 with four RBI and six runs.

Tommy Dominating: Since moving to the bullpen, Tommy Parsons has been nearly unhittable. In five appearances, Parsons has allowed just one baserunner. He has seven strikeouts in six innings, going at least one inning in all five outings.

Dennis the Menace: After a slow start to the season, Dennis Ortega has been swinging a hot bat since early June. Ortega began the season 3-41, but is hitting .305 in his last 30 games since June 9.

