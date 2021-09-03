Jumbo Shrimp September 12 Game Rescheduled as Doubleheader on September 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The originally scheduled game between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and the Charlotte Knights on Sunday, September 12 at 121 Financial Ballpark has been rescheduled as a doubleheader beginning at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, September 11 due to a scheduling conflict in the Sports Complex.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. on September 11, and game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games are scheduled as seven-inning contests.

The Jumbo Shrimp's Fan Appreciation Day presented by 121 Financial, FIS & Baptist Health, originally scheduled for September 12, will be moved to Saturday, September 25 with the club saying THANK YOU to the best fans in baseball by giving away great prizes all night long.

Additionally, the rescheduling means the final Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday of the season will be on Sunday, September 5, with free face painting and balloon animals and postgame kids run the bases.

Groups with outings scheduled on September 12 will be contacted by their Jumbo Shrimp sales representative to reschedule. Tickets for Sunday, September 12 may be exchanged in-person (hours listed below) or over the phone at (904) 358-2846 at the Miller Electric Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2021 regular season home game, subject to availability.

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

