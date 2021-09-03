Bonus Baseball: Bisons 11-Game September Schedule Starts Tuesday

September 3, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







The fun has only just begun!

Unlike the seasons of the past, the Bisons have a full slate of games at Sahlen Field this September. The Herd will play in front of the hometown fans 11 times this month, starting with a six-game homestand against the Syracuse Mets, Tuesday, Sept. 7 - Sunday, Sept. 12.

The fun starts Tuesday with a three-night Festival Night series! We're bringing back the popular Italian Night (Sept. 7), Polish Night (Sept. 8) and Irish Night (Sept. 9), each with a special T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, presented by Connect Live, and a postgame LED Light Show. All three games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

And then comes the jam-packed weekend that kicks off with everyone's favorite, a Honda fridaynightbash!® with pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. with $4 Craft Beers and postgame Fireworks (Sept. 10 | 6:05 p.m.)!

Saturday, September 11 (6:05 p.m.) will be our Military & First Responder's Appreciation Night where members of our community's Fire, Police and EMT, as well as active duty and veterans of our Armed Forces, can receive two free tickets by showing the ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office that day (starting at 12:00 p.m.). The game will also feature a pre-game Autograph Session with members of the Buffalo Beauts hockey team!

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 6:05 p.m. After cheering on our favorite football team to victory, we'll cap off at great day in Buffalo sports with a Travel Pillow Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans in attendance before the Herd's game against the Mets.

Don't let the calendar fool you... there's plenty of baseball left this season. We'll see you at Sahlen Field for all the fun!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.