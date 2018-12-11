Wings Add Naud Before Trip to Brampton

KALAMAZOO, MI.- The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, signed defenseman Guillaume Naud (pronounced NO) the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Naud, 26, began the season with the Peoria Rivermen (SPHL) appearing in 15 games, recording four points (2g, 2a). Last season Naud made his professional and ECHL debut with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, skating in nine games. Prior to turning pro the Augsburg, Germany native spent three seasons at Nipissing University (USport) skating in 59 games picking up 31 points (9g, 22a).

He will wear number six and is expected to be available for Wednesday nights game in Brampton.

