Railers 2.0 Host Three Games this Week at the DCU Center in Worcester

December 11, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced a PROMOTION PACKED week planned at the DCU Center highlighted by TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT on Saturday, Dec 15 as the Railers will wear a special UGLY SWEATER jersey to benefit the Shine Initiative presented by Fidelity Bank.

The action begins on Wednesday, Dec 12 with a 7pm start vs. the Manchester Monarchs. Score $5 off any ticket at the DCU Center Box Office with your Price Chopper Market 32 AdvantEdge Card.

On Friday, Dec 14 the Railers host the Manchester Monarchs at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday on Sing with Santa Night. Fans are encouraged to support the Price Chopper Market 32 Canned Food Drive to benefit the Worcester County Food Bank - all fans that donate will have the opportunity to win prizes. Santa Claus will join local choruses to sing holiday songs during the first intermission. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge every Friday game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a BOGO burrito offer courtesy of Chipotle.

On Saturday, Dec 15 the Railers host the Maine Mariners on Teddy Bear Toss Night on a BIG GAME SATURDAY. Worcester will wear a special UGLY SWEATER jersey to benefit the Shine Initiative presented by Fidelity Bank. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to throw on the ice after the Railers score their first goal of the game with all teddy bears donated to local charities. The ugly sweater jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game to benefit the Shine Initiative. Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the second intermission.

Individual tickets start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com.

Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

